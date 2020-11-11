2020 All-Leader Volleyball Team, BC’s Tupper nets MVP

What a season it was for area volleyball teams.

Despite battling the COVID-19 pandemic and missing tournament matches this year along with not being able to play several non-district tilts, teams battled hard and matches were exciting.

The Bridge City Lady Cardinals rolled to the District 22-4A crown this season, zipping to an 11-1 district mark. Long-time Lady Cardinal head coach Becca Peveto watched the team zip all the way to the Class 4A Region III quarterfinals. Not bad at all, considering the Lady Cardinals only played one senior.

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears made the postseason for the second straight season for second-year head coach Rhonda Williams. The Orangefield Lady Bobcats barely missed the playoffs but they fought hard, dropping a few tight five-game matches in district play.

To remember a great season, it is time for the 2020 All-Leader Volleyball Team.

Bridge City’s Harlee Tupper captures Most Valuable Player honors.

In 18 matches, Tupper notched 250 kills, 221 assists, 190 digs, 63 aces, 12 blocks and 106 good serves received.

Here is the 2020 All-Orange Leader Volleyball Team:

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: Harlee Tupper, Bridge City

OFFENSIVE MVP: Madison Greenway, Orangefield

DEFENSIVE MVP: Waverlee Cooper, Bridge City

COACH OF THE YEAR: Becca Peveto, Bridge City

FIRST TEAM

Taryn Doiron, Bridge City

Trinity Williams, LC-M

Daelyn Perry, Bridge City

Bailee South, Orangefield

Alyssa Ammons, LC-M

Chrissy Joseph, LC-M

SECOND TEAM

Paris Overstreet, WO-S

Hallie Maddox, LC-M

Caryss Carpenter, Bridge City

Destinie Jeane, Orangefield

Demi Carter, Bridge City

Faith Burnette, Orangefield