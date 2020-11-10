Lady Bobcats fall to West Brook, 47-39

ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats dropped a 47-39 decision to the Class 6A Beaumont West Brook Lady Bruins in their season opener at Bobcat Gym Tuesday night.

Harleigh Rawls paced the Lady Bobcats with 17 points and five rebounds.

Kenadie Dubois notched nine points and three steals. Greenlea Oldham had five points, four rebounds and drew two charges while Madison Greenway had eight rebounds.

The Lady Bobcats will visit Port Neches-Groves Friday.