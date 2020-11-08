Vidor Police Beat 10.28-11.3.20
From staff reports
The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from October 28 – November 3, 2020:
Wednesday, Oct. 28
- Assault at the 1700 block of State Hwy. 12
Thursday, Oct. 29
- Suspicious person at the 900 block of Springdale Street
- Theft at the 900 block of Maun Street
- Controlled substance at the 800 block of East Tram
Friday, Oct. 30
- Damaged property at the 700 block of North Tannahill Street
Saturday, Oct. 31
- Warrant service at the 1000 block of Orange Street
Monday, Nov. 2
- Burglary at the 20900 block of Interstate 10
- Obstructing justice at the 300 block of Mill Street
- Hit and run resulting in injury on Interstate 10 westbound at mile marker 864
Tuesday, Nov. 3
- Hit and run resulting in property damage near State Hwy. 12 and Aery
SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department
