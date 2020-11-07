Pinehurst begins City Administrator search

By Dawn Burleigh

The City of Pinehurst is accepting applications for City Administrator.

Robbie Hood resigned in May of this year with his last day on June 15, 2020.

Jerry Hood has been Interim City Administrator as the city decided the direction it wanted to proceed.

Potential candidates should possess a Bachelor’s degree in Public Administration, Business or a closely related field.

Applications may be picked up at Pinehurst City Hall or printed from the city website: www.cityofpinehurst.com

Completed application should be mailed to:

City of Pinehurst

Attn: City Secretary

2497 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

Orange, TX 77630

or e-mailed to: d_cormier@cityofpinehurst.com

Deadline for applications is November 20, 2020.