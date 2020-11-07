Pinehurst begins City Administrator search
By Dawn Burleigh
The City of Pinehurst is accepting applications for City Administrator.
Robbie Hood resigned in May of this year with his last day on June 15, 2020.
Jerry Hood has been Interim City Administrator as the city decided the direction it wanted to proceed.
Potential candidates should possess a Bachelor’s degree in Public Administration, Business or a closely related field.
Applications may be picked up at Pinehurst City Hall or printed from the city website: www.cityofpinehurst.com
Completed application should be mailed to:
City of Pinehurst
Attn: City Secretary
2497 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
Orange, TX 77630
or e-mailed to: d_cormier@cityofpinehurst.com
Deadline for applications is November 20, 2020.
Not retiring, but moving on: Orange pastor announces retirement after 30 years of service
To The Leader After 30 years as the leader of First Baptist Church Orange, Barry Bradley is retiring as pastor.... read more