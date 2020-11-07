Food handling results in poor health score for local restaurant

From staff reports

Nineteen food establishments were inspected between October 1 – October 31, 2020. Five passed preopening inspections to open the doors.

Tequila’s Mexican Restaurant, 1085 Texas Ave. in Bridge City, received a 77 health score out of a possible 100 during a routine inspection on October 21.

Demerits for the restaurant included, but not limited to, were improper cooling of rice, beans and cooked shrimp. The items were being stored on shelves to cool. Several items such as cheese enchiladas, cooked shrimp and fajita beef were at improper temperatures. No gloves were being used and employees were using bare hand contact with ready to eat foods. One employee was licking food off of fingers and not washing hands.

Scores:

Star Stop #3

1402 16th Street, Orange

Score: 85

Demerits included several expired food items on the shelves, chemicals stored improperly above the paper plates and spider webs found above ice machine.

Starbucks Coffee #59965

3126 16th Street, Orange

Score: 98

Demerits included floors throughout need to be cleaned of old foods/trash.

Star Stop #2 In and Out

20854 Interstate 10, Vidor

Score: 88

Demerits included several containers of milk out of date, gnats found throughout, floors inside walk-in cooler need to be cleaned of old foods.

Popeye’s Chicken #4763

952 North Main Street, Vidor

Score: 90

Demerits included ice and foods found inside handwashing sink, broken missing baseboards/walls found, and employee wearing a nose ring, and general cleaning required.

The following locations had zero violations and received a perfect score of 100:

Orangefield Junior High

7745 Sand Bar Road, Orangefield

Vidor Junior High School

945 North Tram Road, Vidor

Oak Forest Elementary

2400 Hwy. 12, Vidor

Pine Forest Elementary

4150 North Main Street, Vidor

West Orange Middle School

500 13th Street, Orange

North Early Learning Center

801 Cordrey Street, Orange

Orangefield Elementary

10288 Hwy. 105, Orangefield

Bridge City Middle School

300 Bower Street, Bridge City

Bridge City Intermediate

1029 West Roundbunch Road, Bridge City

Orangefield High School

10058 FM 105, Orangefield

The following locations passed pre-opening inspections:

Sugar Shack Club and Sports

1411 Simmons Drive, Orange

Grandma’s Country Cooking

33 Patillo Road, Bridge City

Leslie’s Place Diner

2198 Texas Ave., Bridge City

Cajun Ventures

1925 Texas Ave., Bridge City

The Lunch Box

4453 FM 408, Orangefield