All-District 22-4A Volleyball Team, BC’s Tupper tabbed MVP

After rolling through District 22-4A as the outright district champion and advancing to the Class 4A Region III regional quarterfinals the Bridge City Lady Cardinals dominated the 2020 All-District Volleyball Team as well, including landing the Most Valuable Player in Harlee Tupper.

Here is the 2020 All-District 22-4A Volleyball Team:

MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: Harlee Tupper, Bridge City

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Caitlin Hood, Lumberton

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ivy Le, Lumberton

SETTER OF THE YEAR: Taryn Doiron, Bridge City

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Demi Carter, Bridge City

SPECIALTY PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Brooklyn Healy, Vidor

COACH OF THE YEAR: Becca Peveto, Bridge City

FIRST TEAM

Daelyn Perry, Bridge City

Madison Greenway, Orangefield

Waverlee Cooper, Bridge City

Trinity Williams, LC-M

Pressley Alaniz, Silsbee

Brynn Baker, Lumberton

Skyler Head, Vidor

SECOND TEAM

Bailee South, Orangefield

Brooklyn Bushelle, Vidor

Jordan Ward, Lumberton

Alyssa Ammons, LC-M

Chrissy Joseph, LC-M

Caryss Carpenter, Bridge City

Paris Overstreet, WO-S