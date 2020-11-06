November 6, 2020

Photo courtesy WOCCISD

WO-S High School All-Region Choir members announced

By Van Wade

Published 9:20 am Friday, November 6, 2020

Congratulations to the WO-S HS All-Region Choir members! Pictured left to right, Tayvondrick Miller, Brittany Robles, Ciara Dunn, Ca’Din Jones, Hannah Chatman, Alexia Hernandez-Crochett and Naomi James. *Not pictured Micah Douglas. These students will move on to round 2 pre-area contest.

