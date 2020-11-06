Comic Con returns this weekend at Ford Park

BEAUMONT – The 2nd Annual T-Mobile Beaumont Comic Con returns to Ford Park on November 7 and 8.

Flash Gordon will be making an appearance and more details will be available soon regarding the cosplay contest and vendor list. Doors will open at 10 a.m. on both days and will close at 6 p.m. You can purchase tickets in advance online or at the door the day of the show.

Last year’s show was insanely successful and fun with contests, intricately detailed costumes, and guests from all over southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana. As with all of our events, we adhere to the state and local mandates, but also have our own protocols in place. Face coverings are required. Costumes are encouraged but not required.

Tickets to the T-Mobile Beaumont Comic Con are available for purchase online at www.fordpark.com and Ticketmaster.com.