November 5, 2020

  • 73°
Photo courtesy OFISD

OHS BIM 2 students earn Word Associate Certification

By Van Wade

Published 11:30 am Thursday, November 5, 2020

Orangefield High School students in Mrs. Bellard’s BIM 2 class recently took the Microsoft Office 2019 Word Associate Certification exam. Students pictured passed the exam and have begun to prepare for the PowerPoint certification exam to be administered later this semester.

Pictured from left to right: Kolbie Sowell, Jezlyn Matlock, Gracie Castro, Zoe Haley, and Xander Lee

 

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar