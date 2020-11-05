OHS BIM 2 students earn Word Associate Certification
Orangefield High School students in Mrs. Bellard’s BIM 2 class recently took the Microsoft Office 2019 Word Associate Certification exam. Students pictured passed the exam and have begun to prepare for the PowerPoint certification exam to be administered later this semester.
Pictured from left to right: Kolbie Sowell, Jezlyn Matlock, Gracie Castro, Zoe Haley, and Xander Lee
