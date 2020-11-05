Girls hoop season cranks up Tuesday; schedules posted
After getting in some scrimmages, the 2020-2021 girls high school basketball season will get cranked up for real next week.
The teams will be playing almost the same amount of games that they usually play. The only thing different is there are no tournaments due to COVID-19.
Our area had two playoff teams last season in the Orangefield Lady Bobcats and the West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs. Both look to be in the mix this season as well as Little Cypress-Mauriceville and Bridge City as all four will compete in a seven-team District 22-4A that will also feature Silsbee, Vidor and Lumberton.
Jennifer Willis continues to lead the Orangefield program and Eddie Michalko is still at LC-M but there are two new head coaches as Michael Bethea will guide the WO-S program and Nicole Abercrombie will coach at Bridge City.
Orangefield will join the 4A ranks again after a good two-year run at the Class 3A level.
The Lady Bobcats were just shy of 30 wins last season, going 29-13 and andvancing to the 3A Region III quarterfinals.
Over at WO-S, the Lady Mustangs made the postseason for the first time since 2007 and did a great job for first-year coach D.J. Wilson. They went 21-13 and advanced to the 4A Region III quarterfinals. Wilson has since moved over to coach the Mustang boys this year as Bethea, Wilson’s brother-in-law, steps in to lead the Lady Mustangs.
Season openers for the teams will be Nov. 10 as WO-S hosts Nederland, Orangefield welcomes Beaumont West Brook, LC-M welcomes East Chambers and Bridge City visits Hardin-Jefferson.
The district season will start earlier this season as well with 22-4A cranking up Dec. 8.
Here is a list of our local schedules:
WO-S
Nov. 10: Nederland
Nov. 14: East Chambers
Nov. 17: at PN-G
Nov. 21: PN-G
Nov. 23: at Deweyville
Nov. 24: at Central Heights
Dec. 1: at Hardin-Jefferson
Dec. 5: Evadale
Dec. 8: Bridge City*
Dec. 11: at Lumberton*
Dec. 15: Tarkington
Dec. 18: at LC-M*
Dec. 21: Hull-Daisetta
Dec. 29: Hamshire-Fannett
Dec. 30: at Hull-Daisetta
Jan. 5: Vidor*
Jan. 8: at Orangefield*
Jan. 12: Silsbee*
Jan. 15: at Bridge City*
Jan. 19: Lumberton*
Jan. 26: LC-M*
Jan. 29: at Vidor*
Feb. 2: Orangefield*
Feb. 5: at Silsbee*
* * *
ORANGEFIELD
Nov. 10: West Brook
Nov. 13: at PN-G
Nov. 17: Nederland
Nov. 19: Liberty
Nov. 24: at Jasper
Dec. 1: East Chambers
Dec. 4: PN-G
Dec. 8: at Vidor*
Dec. 15: at Silsbee*
Dec. 18: Bridge City*
Dec. 21: Buna
Dec. 22: at Deweyville
Dec. 29: at Woodville
Jan. 1: Kirbyville
Jan. 5: at Lumberton*
Jan. 8: WO-S*
Jan. 12: at LC-M*
Jan. 15: Vidor*
Jan. 22: Silsbee*
Jan. 26: at Bridge City*
Jan. 29: Lumberton*
Feb. 2: at WO-S*
Feb. 5: LC-M*
* * *
LC-M
Nov. 10: East Chambers
Nov. 13: Nederland
Nov. 17: at Tarkington
Nov. 20: at PN-G
Nov. 23: at Hull-Daisetta
Nov. 24: PN-G
Dec. 1: at Woodville
Dec. 4: Buna
Dec. 5: at Kelly
Dec. 8: Silsbee*
Dec. 11: at Bridge City*
Dec. 15: at Lumberton*
Dec. 18: WO-S*
Dec. 21: at Hamshire-Fannett
Dec. 28: at Evadale
Jan. 5: Hull-Daisetta
Jan. 8: at Vidor*
Jan. 12: Orangefield*
Jan. 15: Silsbee*
Jan. 19: Bridge City*
Jan. 22: Lumberton*
Jan. 26: at WO-S*
Feb. 2: Vidor*
Feb. 5: at Orangefield*
* * *
BRIDGE CITY
Nov. 10: at Hardin-Jefferson
Nov. 13: Woodville
Nov. 20: at Nederland
Nov. 23: Buna
Dec. 1: at Deweyville
Dec. 4: at Tarkington
Dec. 8: at WO-S*
Dec. 11: LC-M*
Dec. 15: Vidor*
Dec. 18: at Orangefield*
Dec. 21: at Kelly
Dec. 29: East Chambers
Jan. 5: Silsbee*
Jan. 12: at Lumberton*
Jan. 15: WO-S*
Jan. 19: at LC-M*
Jan. 22: at Vidor*
Jan. 26: Orangefield*
Jan. 29: at Silsbee*
Feb. 5: Lumberton*
.
Mustangs welcome Cardinals in 11-4A finale
WEST ORANGE – After a bye week, the District 11-4A Division II champion West Orange-Stark Mustangs will look to cap... read more