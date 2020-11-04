November 4, 2020

Lady Cardinals to face Huffman Friday in Lumberton in regional quarters

By Van Wade

Published 11:38 am Wednesday, November 4, 2020

The Bridge City Lady Cardinals have their Class 4A Region III quarterfinals set with the Huffman Lady Falcons as they will battle it out at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Lumberton High School.

The Lady Cardinals (15-3), District 22-4A champions, toppled El Campo 25-23, 21-25, 25-15, 25-16 in the area round Tuesday night while the Lady Falcons (24-1), District 21-4A champions, defeated Sealy in four games.

The Lady Cardinals downed Hardin-Jefferson in the bidistrict round while the Lady Falcons toppled Vidor in three straight games.

The Bridge City-Huffman winner will advance to the regional semifinals where they will face either China Spring (29-0) or Carthage (17-9).

