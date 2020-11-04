Lady Cardinals to face Huffman Friday in Lumberton in regional quarters

The Bridge City Lady Cardinals have their Class 4A Region III quarterfinals set with the Huffman Lady Falcons as they will battle it out at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Lumberton High School.

The Lady Cardinals (15-3), District 22-4A champions, toppled El Campo 25-23, 21-25, 25-15, 25-16 in the area round Tuesday night while the Lady Falcons (24-1), District 21-4A champions, defeated Sealy in four games.

The Lady Cardinals downed Hardin-Jefferson in the bidistrict round while the Lady Falcons toppled Vidor in three straight games.

The Bridge City-Huffman winner will advance to the regional semifinals where they will face either China Spring (29-0) or Carthage (17-9).