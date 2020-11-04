BCHS announces Christian as Reaud Excellence nominee

BRIDGE CITY – Bridge City High School recently announced that Bryan Christian is the school’s 2021 Reaud Excellence in Education Nominee.

Mr Christian is loved by his students and colleagues alike and selflessly serves and supports all things Cardinal. He is so deserving of this honor because of his commitment to all students and their learning. He has literally taught students all over the world.

As part of the Beaumont Foundation’s ongoing commitment to supporting education, the Wayne A. Reaud Excellence in Education Award was created to celebrate and recognize superior contributions of teachers whose leadership and dedication inspire a spirit of learning in students of all backgrounds and abilities. Fifteen teachers are selected annually to receive this prestigious Award in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the education system of Southeast Texas. Each Award Recipient will be honored at an awards gala and receive a crystal obelisk, a portrait and $10,000.

Reaud Excellence in Education candidates must:

Have completed five years teaching experience. Be a full-time classroom teacher at a public or non-public school in Jefferson, Orange, Hardin, Tyler, Jasper, or Newton County whose responsibility is the direct instruction of students. Complete the Foundation’s application packet by the stated deadline.



Reaud Excellence in Education candidates should exemplify the highest standards and practices of the teaching profession. These qualities include but are not limited to: