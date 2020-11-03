Residents able to return home Monday

The designated evacuation area in Mauriceville has been lifted and residence will be allowed to return to their homes and businesses as of 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The area from Farm to Market Road 1130 at Old Hwy 62 will remain shut down for thru traffic while cleanup continues in the area.

The two ethylene oxide cars, which were not compromised, have been transported away from the area to be off loaded.

The Mauriceville Elementary and Middle Schools will be open, November 3, 2020 and school schedules will resume as normal. Buses will run as usual except for the section of Farm to Market Road 1130 between Amrock and Old Hwy 62.

County officials appreciate the cooperation and patience the citizens of Orange County have shown. Kansas City Southern Railway Company continues to work with state and local agencies to resolve all issues from the train derailment.