Lake Charles investigates early morning homicide
Lake Charles Police are currently working a homicide investigation that occurred at 2960 Lake Street. Police were called at 3:37 a.m. about a subject lying in one of the parking lots of the complex. When officers arrived they found one subject that had been shot. There is no other information at this time the investigation is continuing.
