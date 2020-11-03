How Orange County Voted 7:51 p.m.
Early Voting results
President/Vice President
REP Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence 24,655
DEM Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris 5,487
LIB Jo Jorgensen/ Jeremy “Spike” Cohen 288
GRN Howie Hawkins/ Angela Walker 42
U.S. Senator
REP John Coryn 24,366
DEM Mary “MJ” Hegar 5,358
LIB Kerry Douglas McKennon 433
GRN David B. Collins 117
U.S. Representative District 36
REP Brian Babin 24,802
DEM Rashad Lewis 4,901
LIB Chad Abbey 370
GRN Hal J. Ridley, Jr 92
Railroad Commissioner
REP James “Jim” Wright 24,460
DEM Chrysta Castaneda 5,079
LIB Matt Sterett 468
GRN Katija “Kat” Gruene 136
Chief Justice, Supreme Court
REP Nathan Hecht 24,141
DEM Amy Clark Meachum 5,532
LIB Mark Ash 503
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6 Unexpired Term
REP Jane Bland 24,791
DEM Kathy Cheng 5,352
Judge, Supreme Court, Place 7
REP Jeff Boyd 24,290
DEM Staci Williams 5,396
LIB William Bryan Strange III 452
Judge, Supreme Court, Place 8
REP Brett Busby 24,339
DEM Gisela D. Triana 5,263
LIB Tom Oxford 536
Judge, Court of Appeals District, Place 3
REP Bert Richardson 24,536
DEM Elizabeth Davis Frizell 5,505
Judge, Court of Appeals District, Place 4
REP Kevin Patrick Yeary 24,617
DEM Tina Clinton 5,442
Judge, Court of Appeals District, Place 9
REP David Newell 24,671
DEM Brandon Birmingham 5,405
Orange County Drainage Pct. 2
Larry E. Ancelot Jr 5,202
j.b. Arrington 2,590
Orange County Drainage Pct. 3
James Scales 6,556
Randy Fuselier 2,277
City of Pinehurst Mayor
Dan Mohon 396
Troy Pierce 198
City of Orange Council Place 6 At Large
Charles Ray Thomas 2,558
Paul Burch 2,964
Bridge City Council Place 2
Mike Reed 1,945
Kenneth Prosperie 1,081
Rose City Councilmember At Large
Tony Wilcoxson 80
Shelia Faske 67
Jeff Dom 48
Linda Durmon 36
Jeff Schulze 32
Jayme McGlothin 46
Bridge City School District Place 6
Michael C. Johnson 4,212
Keith A. Jones 1,386
Bridge City School District Place 7
Mark Anderson 4,020
Cory L. Mitchell 1,676
Orangefield Independent School District Board of Trustee Election Place 3
Jude Graffagnino 2,449
Juan Gonzales 914
