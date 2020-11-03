November 3, 2020

How Orange County Voted 7:51 p.m.

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:03 pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Early Voting results

President/Vice President

REP      Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence 24,655

DEM    Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris 5,487

LIB       Jo Jorgensen/ Jeremy “Spike” Cohen 288

GRN Howie Hawkins/ Angela Walker 42

 

U.S. Senator

REP      John Coryn 24,366

DEM    Mary “MJ” Hegar 5,358

LIB       Kerry Douglas McKennon 433

GRN David B. Collins 117

 

U.S. Representative District 36

REP      Brian Babin 24,802

DEM    Rashad Lewis 4,901

LIB       Chad Abbey 370

GRN     Hal J. Ridley, Jr 92

 

Railroad Commissioner

REP      James “Jim” Wright 24,460

DEM    Chrysta Castaneda 5,079

LIB       Matt Sterett 468

GRN Katija “Kat” Gruene 136

 

Chief Justice, Supreme Court

REP      Nathan Hecht 24,141

DEM      Amy Clark Meachum 5,532

LIB         Mark Ash 503

 

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6 Unexpired Term

REP      Jane Bland 24,791

DEM    Kathy Cheng 5,352

 

Judge, Supreme Court, Place 7

REP      Jeff Boyd 24,290

DEM    Staci Williams 5,396

LIB       William Bryan Strange III 452

 

Judge, Supreme Court, Place 8

REP      Brett Busby 24,339

DEM    Gisela D. Triana 5,263

LIB       Tom Oxford 536

 

Judge, Court of Appeals District, Place 3

REP      Bert Richardson 24,536

DEM    Elizabeth Davis Frizell 5,505

 

Judge, Court of Appeals District,  Place 4

REP      Kevin Patrick Yeary 24,617

DEM    Tina Clinton 5,442

 

Judge, Court of Appeals District,  Place 9

REP      David Newell 24,671

DEM    Brandon Birmingham 5,405

 

Orange County Drainage Pct. 2

Larry E. Ancelot Jr  5,202

j.b. Arrington  2,590

 

Orange County Drainage Pct. 3

James Scales  6,556

Randy Fuselier 2,277

 

City of Pinehurst Mayor

    Dan Mohon  396

Troy Pierce  198

 

City of Orange Council Place 6 At Large

Charles Ray Thomas  2,558

Paul Burch 2,964

 

Bridge City Council Place 2

        Mike Reed  1,945

Kenneth Prosperie  1,081

 

Rose City Councilmember At Large

Tony Wilcoxson 80

Shelia Faske 67

Jeff Dom 48

Linda Durmon 36

Jeff Schulze 32

Jayme McGlothin 46

 

Bridge City School District Place 6

Michael C. Johnson 4,212

Keith A. Jones 1,386

 

Bridge City School District Place 7

Mark Anderson 4,020

Cory L. Mitchell 1,676

 

Orangefield Independent School District Board of Trustee Election Place 3

       Jude Graffagnino 2,449

Juan Gonzales 914

 

 

 

 

