Death Notices 11.3.20
William George Pitcher, 91 of Orange, passed away November 2, 2020. Services are pending at Claybar Funeral Home Orange
Sarah Anne Cannatella, 94, of Port Neches, Texas, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Services are pending at Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.
Mazel B. Cook, 81, of Orange, Texas, passed away on October 30, 2020. Services are pending at Claybar Funeral Home, Orange.
Harold Henderson, 84, of Silsbee, passed away on October 30, 2020, at home. Services are pending at Claybar Funeral Home.
Joseph James Brozak, 67, of Orange, passed away on October 30, 2020, in Beaumont, Texas. Services are pending at Claybar Funeral Home.
Melissa “Missy” Annette Chapman, 53, of Orange, passed away on October 30, 2020, at Harbor Hospice after a 7 month long battle with cancer. Services are pending at Claybar Funeral Home.
