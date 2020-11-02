Roads remain closed due to cleanup

The designated evacuation area will remain in effect from Farm to Market Road 1130 at Old Hwy 62 and will remain shut down while cleanup continues in the area.

Crews are still working to remove debris from the area to allow traffic access.

The Mauriceville Elementary and Middle Schools are closed Monday, November 2, 2020 out of caution while crews are working.

Following an Orange County Emergency Management meeting on Sunday morning, Little Cypress-Mauriceville officials determined that Mauriceville Elementary and Mauriceville Middle Schools would not be able to reopen on Monday. The Railroad company will be removing two cars that contain a hazardous material and the area around the derailment and removal site will be evacuated.

According to Superintendent Stacey Brister, “The District expected our Mauriceville schools to be able to return to regular classes on Monday. We regret this is not the case. Our teachers and students will continue to teach and learn virtually and stay on track that way. Please remember, in order to be counted present students must log in and complete assignments in Microsoft TEAMS.”

This campus closure only affects MVE and MMS.

LCM High School students who are bus riders are also affected because buses are banned from running routes in the Mauriceville area again on Monday. Those who do not have an alternate way to getting to campus must also log in and complete assignments in Microsoft TEAMS.

Officials do expect face-to-face classes to resume on Tuesday.

If you need shelter contact the Red Cross at 1-866-526-8300.

Emergency crews will be providing barriers for public safety around the designated area as well as traffic control.

County officials appreciate the citizens cooperation and patience while they work to clean the area.

Keep monitoring for more updates as we receive them.