OJH Gets into the Spirit of Halloween with Pumpkin Chunkin
Orangefield Junior High students in Mrs. Tori Erickson’s science classes participated in a “Pumpkin Chunkin” science lab. Students had the task of designing and building a catapult that would successfully chunk a candy corn pumpkin at a target. Students have been studying force in motion and used the physics principles to calculate the correct force for their catapults.
You Might Like
LSCO Fishing Club ranks 9TH nationally
Lamar State College Orange is incredibly proud to announce that in its very first year of existence, our Fishing Club... read more