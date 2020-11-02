OJH explores Edgar Allen Poe’s Escape Room
Students in Mrs. Fountain’s reading classes participated in an Edgar Allen Poe themed Escape Room. Students just completed a unit on Poe and were challenged to solving seven tasks ranging from dramatic irony to plot development in 25 minutes.
