November 2, 2020

  • 59°

OJH explores Edgar Allen Poe’s Escape Room

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:17 am Monday, November 2, 2020

Students in Mrs. Fountain’s reading classes participated in an Edgar Allen Poe themed Escape Room.  Students just completed a unit on Poe and were challenged to solving seven tasks ranging from dramatic irony to plot development in 25 minutes.

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar