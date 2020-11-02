Newton County Sheriff’s Report 11.2.20

PRESS RELEASE — Busy, Busy, Busy. Let’s see what’s going on. First, I have a brag on my 10-year-old Great Grandson, Brody Lonion. I took him deer hunting youth weekend and he killed his first deer. It was a great 10 point. He is a fifth-generation hunter who has killed a deer on our hunting club in Buna. My dad, me, all my children, my grandson Craig Lonion and now my Brody man. I’m so proud. I was more nervous than he was. Good Luck to All the Hunters this weekend.

Game Warden Rhyme and our deputies recovered a stolen Hummer in the south end of the county. It was stolen out of Houma, La. The guy who was in possession has been identified. Great job guys.

We received 3 calls this week where neighbors can’t get along. All these calls, the person who called was so drunk they couldn’t write out a statement. What a mess some people can cause.

We had another accidental shooting this week. Seems a female accidentally shot herself in the side with a pistol. She was taken to hospital by private vehicle.

Dog problems are eating us up. If you have dogs, keep them on your property, feed them and love them. That’s what we do for our dogs.

All hunters out there please be careful and safe. Take a child hunting. You will enjoy it more than they will. It’s great for kids.

Gotta go. Thought for the week: If I had to live my life again, I’d make the same mistakes, only sooner. Ya’ll have a great week and if we can help, just holler. God Bless.