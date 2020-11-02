LSCO Fishing Club ranks 9TH nationally

Lamar State College Orange is incredibly proud to announce that in its very first year of existence, our Fishing Club has placed 9th in the nation at the 2020 Carhartt Bassmaster College National Championship presented by Bass Pro Shops .

Out of 118 teams, LSCO anglers Jack Tindel and Brett Fregia out-fished teams from Clemson University, Ohio State, Auburn University, Virginia Tech, and many more!

On Day 1 of the championship at Harris Chain of Lakes in Leesburg, Florida, Jack and Brett reeled in a total weight of 20 lbs and 6 ounces, placing them in the top 5 teams. Their haul on Day 2 inched them higher up the leaderboard with a total weight of 20 lbs and 5 ounces, putting them in 2nd place. Only the top 12 teams competed on Day 3. For their final weigh-in, Jack and Brett pulled in 6 lbs and 13 ounces, earning them a spot in the top 10 fishing teams in the nation.

“Our first year of collegiate fishing has been amazing,” said Thera Celestine, LSCO advisor for the Fishing Club. “These anglers have done a tremendous job representing LSCO. It’s a great accomplishment to be able to fish the National Championship in their first year and to finish in 9th place is something to be very proud of.”

Celestine added that this season is only the beginning for the LSCO Fishing Club.

LSCO President, Dr. Thomas Johnson, said the top 10 ranking is magnificent.

“Our LSCO anglers are some of the best in the nation and we are proud of them,” Johnson said.