Early voting ends, Election Day is Tuesday

By Dawn Burleigh

As of Friday morning, the last day of early voting, the number of voters who have cast their ballot is 28,540. The number is higher the total number of voters in the 2018 election at 26,405. In 2018, 51% of the voters turned out for the mid-term elections. In 2016, the last Presidential Election, 60.05% or 31,848 voters turned out at the polls.

Tuesday is Election Day and the last opportunity to cast ones vote for our next president or to vote in serval location elections such as drainage district, school boards and city councils.

On the ballots, voters will not only have the option to vote for the presidential election, but also local elections originally scheduled earlier this year but also postponed due to the pandemic.

Straight party voting is not an option this time as House Bill 25, passed during the 85th Legislative Session, eliminated straight party voting effective September 1, 2020. If you wish to vote for all of the candidates affiliated with one party, you should select each candidate one at a time on your ballot.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sample ballots can be found at https://www.co.orange.tx.us/departments/ElectionsAdministration/SampleBallots

Results for local races will be posted at www.orangeleader.com as they become available Tuesday evening.

Candidates in contested races are:

President/Vice President

REP Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence

DEM Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris

LIB Jo Jorgensen/ Jeremy “Spike” Cohen

GRN Howie Hawkins/ Angela Walker

U. S. Senator

REP John Coryn

DEM Mary “MJ” Hegar

LIB Kerry Douglas McKennon

GRN David B. Collins

U.S. Representative District 36

REP Brian Babin

DEM Rashad Lewis

LIB Chad Abbey

GRN Hal J. Ridley, Jr

Railroad Commissioner

REP James “Jim” Wright

DEM Chrysta Castaneda

LIB Matt Sterett

GRN Katija “Kat” Gruene

Chief Justice, Supreme Court

REP Nathan Hecht

DEM Amy Clark Meachum

LIB Mark Ash

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6 Unexpired Term

REP Jane Bland

DEM Kathy Cheng

Judge, Supreme Court, Place 7

REP Jeff Boyd

DEM Staci Williams

LIB William Bryan Strange III

Judge, Supreme Court, Place 8

REP Brett Busby

DEM Gisela D. Triana

LIB Tom Oxford

Judge, Court of Appeals District, Place 3

REP Bert Richardson

DEM Elizabeth Davis Frizell

Judge, Court of Appeals District, Place 4

REP Kevin Patrick Yeary

DEM Tina Clinton

Judge, Court of Appeals District, Place 9

REP David Newell

DEM Brandon Birmingham

Orange County Drainage Pct. 2

Larry E. Ancelot Jr

j.b. Arrington

Orange County Drainage Pct. 3

James Scales

Randy Fuselier

City of Pinehurst Mayor

Dan Mohon

Troy Pierce

City of Orange Council Place 6 At Large

Charles Ray Thomas

Paul Burch

Bridge City Council Place 2

Mike Reed

Kenneth Prosperie

Rose City Councilmember At Large

Tony Wilcoxson

Shelia Faske

Jeff Dom

Linda Durmon

Jeff Schulze

Jayme McGlothin

Bridge City School District Place 6

Michael C. Johnson

Keith A. Jones

Bridge City School District Place 7

Mark Anderson

Cory L. Mitchell

Orangefield Independent School District Board of Trustee Election Place 3

Jude Graffagnino

Juan Gonzales

