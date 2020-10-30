Splendora ends solid LC-M run in bidistrict round

KOUNTZE – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears battled hard but fell short to the Splendora Lady Wildcats 27-25, 25-17, 27-29, 26-24 in the bidistrict round of the Class 4A Region III playoffs at Kountze High School Thursday night.

Trinity Williams led the Lady Bears with 13 kills. Hallie Maddox notched 30 assists and three aces while Olivia Hogan had two blocks.