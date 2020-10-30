October 31, 2020

Friday night area football scores

By Van Wade

Published 11:00 pm Friday, October 30, 2020

Orangfield 20, Hamshire-Fannett 13 9OT)

Liberty 15, Bridge City 12

Huffman 15, Vidor 13

Silsbee 56, Hardin-Jefferson 21

Lumberton 29, Splendora 28

Crosby 34, Barbers Hill 7

PNp-G 42, Dayton 20

Nederland 38, Santa Fe 7

Jasper 41, Center 13

Anahuac 23, Kirbyville 22

East Chambers 49, Woodville 20

Tarkington 60, Hardin 28

Newton 48, Hemphill 12

Deweyville 53, Burkeville 14

Hull-Daisetta 56, High Island 0

Evadale 42, Sabine Pass 8

