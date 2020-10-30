Friday night area football scores
Orangfield 20, Hamshire-Fannett 13 9OT)
Liberty 15, Bridge City 12
Huffman 15, Vidor 13
Silsbee 56, Hardin-Jefferson 21
Lumberton 29, Splendora 28
Crosby 34, Barbers Hill 7
PNp-G 42, Dayton 20
Nederland 38, Santa Fe 7
Jasper 41, Center 13
Anahuac 23, Kirbyville 22
East Chambers 49, Woodville 20
Tarkington 60, Hardin 28
Newton 48, Hemphill 12
Deweyville 53, Burkeville 14
Hull-Daisetta 56, High Island 0
Evadale 42, Sabine Pass 8
