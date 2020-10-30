Divorces 10.9-10.23.20

The following divorces were reported by the office of Vickie Edgerly, Orange County District Clerk, for the week of October 9 – October 23, 2020:

Curt Steven Block and Alexandria Simone Block

Margit White and Gary A. White

Shelby Diane Trahan and Kelly Wayne Trahan

Robert Paul Lout and Shawnique Dawnn Lout

Danielle Michelle Scott and Michael Allan Scott

Evaline Terrie Braswell and Jamie Alan Braswell

Susie Michelle Whittington and Shawn Michael Whittington

Miranda Sue Edwards Kellum and Kane James Kellum

Latasha Ann Thompson and Michael Thomas Thompson

Emily Louise Racca and Steven Paul Racca

Kathi Porter and Michael Porter