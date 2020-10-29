LC-M’s Fisher, BC’s Shaw take 22-4A CC titles

VIDOR – It was a great day for Orange area runners Thursday morning at the District 22-4A Cross Country Championships at Claiborne Park as Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Annabelle Fisher captured the girls race while Bridge City’s Caden Shaw took the boys race and Orangefield’s Peyton Wrinkle finished a solid second.

Fisher covered the two-mile terrain in 12 minutes, 47.10 seconds to win the race by a big margin. Lumberton’s Kenady Davis was a distant second with a 13:38.10.

Meanwhile, Shaw stayed in control of the boys 5,000-meter race as he won with a time of 16 minutes, 42.40 seconds.

Wrinkle placed second, running a 16:54.60 as he passed Lumberton’s Beau Waldrop (16:58.40) near the finish line.

The Orangefield boys qualified for regionals, finishing third in the team standings.

Silsbee took the team title with 51 points followed by Lumberton (53), Orangefield (98), Vidor (115), Bridge City (117), West Orange-Stark (128) and LC-M (135).

The LC-M girls punched their ticket to regionals by placing second in the team standings. Lumberton won the district team title with 32 points, followed by LC-M (53), Silsbee (80), Orangefield (82) and Bridge City (84).

Following Wrinkle for the Bobcats were Bryce Moore (16th, 19:44.20), Cody Strause (23rd, 20:04.40), Brayden Babin (28th, 20:32.10), Timothy Trammell (29th, 20:32.40), Leyton Loft (33rd, 21:04.10), and Mason Houghton (35th, 21:27.30).

Following Shaw for the Cardinals were Victor Hernandez (10th, 18:48.10), Liam Faulkner (21st, 20:01.80), Cameron Lyons (42nd, 22:40.70), and Seth Kelone (43rd, 23:17.00).

Maleki St. Julien led WO-S, placing 20th with a time of 19:59.70. He was followed by teammates Adrian Crochet- Hernandez (26th, 20:10.10), Galvan Uriel (27th, 20:31.70), Aiden Crochet-Hernandez (30th, 20:39.20), Myron Griffin (34th, 21:07.90), and Javan Renfro (38th, 22:18.90).

KIeffer Reed led LC-M, finishing 12th with a 19:00.20. He was followed by teammates Chase Fisher (19th, 19:55.60), Jacob Longlois (31st, 20:39.40), Ryan Foreman (36th, 21:34.80), Marshall Braus (37th, 21:40.90), Austin Robinson (39th, 22:20.20) and Jonathan Butler (41st, 22:34.30).

Following Fisher for the LC-M girls were Robyn Courmier (sixth, 14:24.0), Jenna Hallman (12th, 15:16.30), Deasia Tippins (21st, 16:03.60), Danika Williamson (22nd, 16:09.60), and Miranda Keltz (27th, 16:59.30).

Cadence Harrellson led the Orangefield girls, finishing 14th with a 15:32.20. She was followed by teammates Kira Merendino (16th, 15:36.80), Elizabeth Castro (17th, 15:37.90), Sally Crosby (18th, 15:47.30), Kylee Smith (28th, 17:31.00).

Kaelyn Guillory powered the Bridge City girls, finishing 10th with a 15:07.60. She was followed by teammates Karlee Smith (15th, 15:32.90), Devyn Cherry (19th, 15:54.70), Iris Lobatos (23rd, 16:11.70), Riley Thomason (29th, 17:46.10), Brooklyn Carpenter (31st, 18:08.70), and Grace Dillow (34th, 18:49.20).

Amaliyah led the WO-S girls, placing 20th with a 15:54.90. She was followed by teammates Esmeralda Cacho (32nd, 18:18.10), and Brooke Sims (19:34.00).