Vidor Rotary Club students of the month for October are pictured with VHS Assistant Principal Deedra LaPray, left, and Vidor Rotary Club President Derrick Barber, right. They are all Vidor High School students.

Pictured left to right are sophomore Jordan Josey, freshman Tristan Vickery, junior Cameron Wriborg, and senior Emma Hutson. The students were recognized for their hard work in class and their outstanding achievements.