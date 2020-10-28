October 28, 2020

Photo courtesy Vidor HS

VHS Welding Team builds cool sign

By Van Wade

Published 9:16 am Wednesday, October 28, 2020

The Vidor High School Advanced Welding classes built a new sign for their building out of metal and LED lighting. Welding Teacher Mr. Garrett Smith showed the students how to use the C&C Plasma machine as well as putting in the lighting system for the sign. It can display different colors such as green, pink, blue, or red, white and blue.

 

