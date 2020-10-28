VHS Welding Team builds cool sign
The Vidor High School Advanced Welding classes built a new sign for their building out of metal and LED lighting. Welding Teacher Mr. Garrett Smith showed the students how to use the C&C Plasma machine as well as putting in the lighting system for the sign. It can display different colors such as green, pink, blue, or red, white and blue.
You Might Like
Vidor Rotary Club Students of the Month
Vidor Rotary Club students of the month for October are pictured with VHS Assistant Principal Deedra LaPray, left, and Vidor... read more