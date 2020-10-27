OFISD recognizes maintenance, transportation departments
Orangefield ISD recognized the maintenance and transportation department with Bravo Awards at the October Board Meeting for all of their daily hard work and for all they have done through the COVID-19 pandemic, Hurricane Laura, and Hurricane Delta. The district appreciates all that they do!
