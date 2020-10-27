October 27, 2020

Photo courtesy OFISD

OFISD recognizes maintenance, transportation departments

By Van Wade

Published 9:46 am Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Orangefield ISD recognized the maintenance and transportation department with Bravo Awards at the October Board Meeting for all of their daily hard work and for all they have done through the COVID-19 pandemic, Hurricane Laura, and Hurricane Delta. The district appreciates all that they do!

