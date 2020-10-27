Newton County Sheriff’s Report 10.26.20

PRESS RELEASE — Going to be a busy Monday, so let’s get started.

We received a 911 call where a man was shooting a gun. Officers responded but before they arrived a call came in where there was a gunshot victim. Make a long story short, alcohol and an un-cooperative victim made a problem. Man goes to hospital with 3 bird shot BB wounds. Still investigating.

Received a call about an abandoned vehicle on S. 87. Deputy White went to check on it. The car was reported stolen in Houston. Nice car, the owner will be glad to get it back.

We got a 911 call from the Deweyville area. A man said he was getting out of his truck when his gun accidentally went off and shot himself in the upper thigh. He was taken to St. Elizabeth by helicopter. Gonna be OK.

A man said something to his neighbor about their dog that was not staying on the neighbor’s property. Neighbor threatened to kill the man’s family. What a fool. We took report.

A man called and said his house was broken into several months ago. A pair of boots were stolen. Guess what. He saw a man wearing his boots. We are looking into this.

Gotta go, have court. Thought for the week: Laughter is an instant vacation. Ya’ll have a great week and if we can help, just holler. God Bless.