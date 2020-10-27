Honorable Senfronia Thompson files for Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives

To The Leader

Chairwoman Senfronia Thompson, the dean of Women Legislators, the dean of the Texas Legislative Black Caucus, and the second longest serving member of the Texas Legislature files for Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives. She represents District 141, which includes northeast Houston and portions of Humble, Texas.

While Texas is in the midst of many challenges, as the second highest ranking member of the Texas House of Representatives, Chairwoman Thompson is poised and prepared to offer the leadership necessary to move our State forward in the upcoming 87th session of the Texas Legislature, which officially begins on January 12, 2021.

“My years in the legislature have been dedicated to serving the people of this great state. As Speaker, I will use my consensus-building ability, legislative knowledge, strong work ethic and passion for helping my fellow Texans address the needs of residents and businesses during this unprecedented time,” said State Representative Senfronia Thompson (TX-141). The work must be on core issues, such as the economy, healthcare, education, and jobs that will improve the lives of all Texans, now and for future generations. Representative Thompson continued “It is critical that elected representatives to work together and focus on Texas (not politics), so they are able to represent their districts without fear of retaliation.

“Chairwoman Thompson has been a trailblazer for Texas Women …..her leadership, experience and political smarts will enable her to break yet another glass ceiling” said Representative Julie Johnson, (Tx 115) of Dallas.

Chairwoman Thompson’s broad experience on various committees both administrative and substantive provides her with a unique understanding and knowledge of the management necessary for the committees to work successfully for the people of Texas. “It will be my intent to maximize the talents of every member of the Legislature,” Representative Thompson concluded.

“As we begin to address the many issues after COVID-19, it is imperative that we elect someone as Speaker of the Texas House that has the experience and respect to chart these unusual times with balance and compassion to ensure that we protect our citizens as well as our State’s resources,” said Texas Representative Yvonne Davis (TX-111). “Representative Thompson is the best candidate for the job,” Representative Davis concluded.

Texas native Representative Senfronia Thompson, affectionately known as “Ms. T”, has been recognized and honored by many groups and organizations, including the Center for Public Policy Alternatives, Harris County Medical Society, the Texas Law Foundation, and Mexican American Legislative Caucus which demonstrates the respect she enjoys.

“Chairwoman Thompson can be counted on to fight for our families and our Texas values,” stated Representative John Bucy (Tx136). I am proud to be her colleague and grateful for the example she sets for all of us in the Texas House.”

An attorney in Houston, Ms. Thompson has a B.S. in Biology and M.S. in Education from Texas Southern University, a J.D. from Thurgood Marshall School of Law, and a M.L. in International Law from the University of Houston.

She is a proud mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

“Whether as Chairwoman in the Texas Legislature, a member of the Houston delegation and/or a community leader Senfronia has always been someone we could go to for support, advice or information. Her willingness to share and make a difference in whatever role she might hold has been unwavering”, stated Armando Walle. (Tx 140)

Rep. Garnet Coleman (Tx 147) who serves on the Public Health Committee with Chair Thompson added, “Rep. Thompson gets better every session. Experience makes a difference!”

“Ms. T has earned the respect of her colleagues. She has consistently provided leadership, insight, and solutions on issues impacting the State of Texas. There is no question she is the right one for Speaker during these difficult and challenging times”, stated Richard Raymond. (Tx 142)