Orange Police Beat 10.16-10.22.20
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from October 16 – October 22, 2020:
Friday, Oct. 16
- Stolen vehicle at the 2500 block of State Hwy. 62
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 700 block of 8th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2300 block of Lutcher Drive
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at 15th Street and Green Ave.
- Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 2400 block of 16th Street
- Stolen vehicle at the 1200 block of Wrenway Street
- Stolen vehicle at 10th Street and Burton Ave
- Damaged property at the 2000 block of Interstate 10
- Criminal trespass at the 1500 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3800 block of MLK Jr. Drive
Saturday, Oct. 17
- Assault on Sunset A Circle
- Theft at the 600 block of Strickland Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1500 block of 10th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Strickland and McArthur Drive
- Possession of a weapon at the 4000 block of Sikes
Sunday, Oct. 18
- Driving under the influence alcohol at the 3100 block of 16th Street
- Theft at the 1000 block of 14th Street
- Shoplifting at the 600 block of Strickland Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3700 block of 16th Street
- Assault at the 600 block of Burton Ave
- Sexual assault in the Orange area
Monday, Oct. 19
- Sexual offense reported in the Orange area
Tuesday, Oct. 20
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3400 block of Old 90
- Theft at the 1100 block of Green Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2900 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the South service road near Gloria
- Theft at the 600 block of Burton Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 14th Street and Burton Ave
Wednesday, Oct. 21
- Trespassing at the 100 block of Amaryllis Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Taniger and Bear Trails
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3600 block of Ridgemont Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy. 87 and Farm to Market 105
- Controlled substance at the 1100 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2200 block of MacArthur
- Controlled substance at the 1100 block of 6th Street
Thursday, Oct. 22
- Assault at the 5700 block of Pine Needle Drive
- Assault at the 600 block of Cordrey Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Farm to Market Road 1130 at Cherokee Trails
- Trespassing at the 600 block of Burton Ave
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
