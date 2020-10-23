October 23, 2020

St. Mary’s 1st Nine Weeks Honor Roll 2020-2021

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 11:37 am Friday, October 23, 2020

The 2020-2021 Honor Roll First Semester includes 3rd Grade through 8th Grade for the.  The Second Semester Honor Roll includes 2nd Grade through 8th Grade.

St. Mary Catholic School
Honor Roll 1st Nine Weeks of 2020-2021

Ninety & Above –
3rd Grade
Jacob King
Kinley Mangrum

4th Grade
Tristan Balthazar
Audrey Broussard

5th Grade
Paris Dugas

6th Grade
Allie Broussard
Preston Ewing
Evalen Rincon
Tristan Tran

7th Grade
Catherine Doan
Paige McKee
Grace Wimberley

8th Grade
Lauren Corrao
Kiera Howington

Congratulations to each student for this accomplishment!!

