Lady Cardinals down LC-M in 4 to nail down 22-4A crown

LITTLE CYPRESS – Digging down deep, the Bridge City Lady Cardinals can now call themselves District 22-4A volleyball champions all by their lonesome as they went on the road and earned a hard-fought 25-15, 20-25, 25-16, 25-21 road win against the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears Friday.

The Lady Cardinals (11-1 in district) needed a win over LC-M to avoid a tie for the title with the Lumberton Lady Raiders (10-2 in district), who downed West Orange-Stark Friday.

The Lady Cardinals passed with flying colors against the Lady Bears (7-5), who will also be playoff participants.

Harlee Tupper led the Lady Cardinals with 16 kills while Taryn Doiron had 12, Demi Carter 11 and Daelyn Perry nine.

Doiron paved the way with 26 assists while Tupper notched 17.

Tupper and senior libero Waverlee Cooper each had 18 digs while Doiron contributed 11 and Lauren Richter 10.

Tupper also came up with five aces with Cooper and Doiron adding two apiece.

Perry also contributed two block stuffs.

The Lady Cardinals will now head to the Class 4A Region III bidistrict playoffs next week. The bidistrict playoffs can be played Oct. 29-31.