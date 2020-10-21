October 21, 2020

For the love of Dallas

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:30 pm Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Dr. Parker’s office staff took the Ice Bucket Challenge on Monday. Many in the area were participating in this year’s challenge to show support for Orange’s own Tony Dallas who was diagnosed with ALS last year. Walk to Defeat ALS will be held on October 31, 2020 at the Riverfront Boardwalk and Pavilion in Orange, Texas.

