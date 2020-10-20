Wreck shuts down westbound I-10

PRESS RELEASE — At approximately 5:50a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) responded to a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 10 in Orange County. The crash occurred just beyond Doty Road.

The preliminary DPS crash investigation indicates that a 3/4-ton Dodge pickup truck towing a car hauler with three vehicles was traveling westbound on Interstate 10. According to the driver of the Dodge, his vehicle experienced mechanical issues and was disabled partially in the left lane of traffic. The driver exited the vehicle to work on the mechanical issue when the trailer portion of his vehicle was struck by a Chevrolet pickup truck.

The driver of the Dodge was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet and two of his passengers were also transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The front passenger of the Chevrolet was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Rodney Price at the scene.

At this time, all westbound traffic lanes of Interstate 10, near Doty Road, remain closed while the crash investigation continues. Motorists are urged to find an alternate route. Expect delays.

Additional details will be released as information is confirmed.