Lady Bears bolt past Silsbee in 3

LITTLE CYPRESS – Fine-tuning for the upcoming playoffs, the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears swatted the Silsbee Lady Tigers 25-10, 25-19, 25-19 in District 22-4A volleyball action at LC-M High School Tuesday night.

The Lady Bears (7-4 in district) dominated the Lady Tigers (2-9 in district) in every facet of the game.

The Lady Bears put together 32 kills while the Lady Tigers had just 15.

LC-M was on its game with its service game as well. The Lady Bears scored 47 points while serving it up and put together 16 aces. Meanwhile, the Lady Tigers managed just 20 points and three aces off their service game.

Trinity Williams paced the Lady Bears in kills with 11. Alyssa Ammons and Ariah Washington had six apiece while Chrissy Joseph had three and Olivia Hogan and Hallie Maddox had two apiece.

Ca’drian Martin led the Lady Tigers with eight kills while Pressley Alaniz had three and Miya Odoms and Sydney McKinney had two apiece.

Ammons notched 13 service points and three aces for the Lady Bears. Maddox posted 10 points and four aces. Williams collected 10 points and an ace. Shannel Anderson had six points and four aces. Washington had three points and three aces and Halle Lewis collected three points and an ace.

Alaniz, Martin, McKinney and Mackenzie Shuff each had four points for the Lady Tigers while Keyana Lockett had three. Martin, Lockett and Makayla Gray all collected an ace.

The Lady Bears went on a 7-0 tear to grab a 19-6 cushion in Game One and went on to win by 15.

Silsbee led Game Two 11-9 only to watch LC-M go on a 8-0 spurt to grab command.

The Lady Bears scored nine of the final 13 points to capture Game Three.

The Lady Bears will host first-place Bridge City Friday and will start the Class 4A Region III bidistrict playoffs Oct. 29-31.