Lady Bears squeeze past Lady Cats in 5

LITTLE CYPRESS – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears squeezed out a 16-25, 25-12, 25-14, 24-26, 15-7 District 22-4A victory over the Orangefield Lady Bobcats last Friday night at LC-M High School.

Alysa Ammons led the Lady Bears with 19 kills while Chrissy Joseph and Trinity Williams had nine apiece.

Hallie Maddox paced LC-M (6-4 in district) with 39 assists. Williams collected 25 digs while Halle Lewis had 19. Joseph and Ariah Washington each had three blocks.

For Orangefield Madison Greenway had 13 kills and Destinie Jeane had eight.

Ryden Stanfield led the way with 34 digs while Greenway had 25.

Bailee South put together 18 assists while Faith Burnette had 12 and Jeane added five blocks.

The Lady Bears host Silsbee Tuesday and will welcome in Bridge City Friday. The Lady Bobcats closeout their season at home against Vidor Tuesday.