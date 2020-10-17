Lumberton ends Lady Cardinal win streak in 5

LUMBERTON – The district-leading Bridge City Lady Cardinals dropped their first District 22-4A match of the season as they dropped a hard-fought 21-25, 26-28, 25-22, 25-21 9-15 decision to second-place Lumberton Friday.

Harlee Tupper paced the Lady Cardinals (10-1 in district) with 18 kills while Daelyn Perry had 15 and Demi Carter 10.

Taryn Doiron led the way with 22 assists while Tupper had 17. Tupper had 19 digs while Waverlee Cooper had 18 Doiron 12 and Lauren Richter 10.

Tupper and Richter had three aces apiece while Perry, Doiron and Cooper had two.

Perry also had four block stuffs.

The Lady Cardinals will earn a forfeit win against WO-S Tuesday and will visit LC-M next Friday. A Bridge City win or a loss would clinch the outright 22-4A title for the Lady Cardinals.