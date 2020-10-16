Welcome NCJ Lawn Service

The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for NCJ Lawn Service in Orange, Texas. Owner Joshua Trippletti is happy to announce that he is open and ready for business. Despite the ongoing issues 2020 has brought us all, his first year of business is booming. He has equipment for almost any job. Call him for a bid. He says no job is to big or too small. This is a family owned and operated business. Trippletti is very professional and personable. You can pick up his business card at the Chamber or give him a call to get on his schedule! Let him help you help you get your yard looking beautifully manicured! 409-330-2110 or email jtrip1979@hotmail.com