Welcome Donna’s New Begininz Academy

The Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for new member Donna’s New Begininz Academy at 3807 Meeks Drive in Orange on October 6. Owners Donna and Larry Doucet have been in business for 28 years. There are 12 employees with a combination of over 60 years of experience between them, with children ages 6 months- 10 years of age. Including preschool classes for ages 2 1/2 years – 5 years. Cindy Burkhead has been with the company for 26 years and Desi for 16 with Charlotte following with 8 years. Several other employees have several years with experience with childcare as well. Donna says that the relationship is more like family with she and the staff. Donna’s new Begininz Academy also offers daycare and afterschool care. They provide pickup to West Orange School District and LCM CSID provides busing to the Academy. They are open year-round. Give Donna and her staff a call for your childcare needs. 409-883-0677