October 16, 2020

Orange Police Beat 10.8-10.15.2

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 1:27 pm Friday, October 16, 2020

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from October 8 – October 15, 2020:

Thursday, Oct. 8

  • Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 1400 block of Cordrey Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the north service road at Bobhall Road.
  • Public intoxication at the 1600 block of North Lutcher

Friday, Oct. 9

  • Assault at the 1300 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy. 62 and Farm to Market Road 105

Saturday, Oct. 10

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2400 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th Street and Interstate 10
  • Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 7400 block of Interstate 10
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 100 block of Pine Ave
  • Assault on a police officer at the 100 block of Pine Ave
  • Theft at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
  • Sexual assault in the Orange area
  • Traffic problem at Interstate 10 eastbound at 16th Street

Sunday, Oct. 11

  • Stolen vehicle at the 1500 block of 37th Street
  • Traffic hazard at the west bound area at Adam’s Bayou
  • Assault at the 4000 block of Sikes Road
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at MLK and Interstate 10
  • Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 1700 block of Link Ave

Monday, Oct. 12

  • Assault at the 2300 block of 16th Street
  • Controlled substance at the 1500 block of Barkins Ave
  • Shoplifting at the 3700 block of 16th Street

Tuesday, Oct. 13

  • Criminal traffic violation at the south feeder at 16th Street
  • Theft at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3700 block of 16th Street

Wednesday, Oct. 14

  • Assault at the 2600 block of Interstate 10
  • Assault on Cove Drive
  • Assault at the 3300 block of Ridgemont Drive
  • Weapons offense at the 2200 block of Norwood Drive
  • Sexual offense in the Orange area
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the north service road at 27th Street

Thursday, Oct. 15

  • Damaged property at the 500 block of Knox Ave.
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th and Allie Payne Road
  • Terroristic threat at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 1100 Green Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at MLK and Farm to Market Road 1130
  • Stolen vehicle at the 1600 block of Link Ave
  • Hit and run at the Bob Hall and Enner
  • Stolen vehicle at the 200 block of 8th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

