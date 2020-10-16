Orange Firestation Halloween Drive thru
Orange Fire Department will host a Drive Thru in lieu of the annual Open House for Halloween. The event will be from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31. The Orange Police Department and Orange Public Library will host similar events at the same time.
