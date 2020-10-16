One vehicle involved in two wrecks

PRESS RELEASE — On October 15, 2020, at approximately 1:30p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) received a report of a single vehicle crash on FM 1078 in Orange County.

The initial crash report indicates that a 2009 Cadillac passenger vehicle was traveling eastbound on FM 1078. For an unknown reason, the vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck a fence and came to rest in a ditch. Prior to the arrival of DPS Troopers, the vehicle was pulled out of the ditch by an Orange County employee and the vehicle was subsequently involved in a second crash which was investigated by another law enforcement agency.

The driver, 38-year-old Donna Arnold of Port Neches, was not injured in the first crash which was investigated by DPS Troopers.