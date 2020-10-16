OC bars approved to reopen at 50-percent

Texas Alcohol Beverage Commissioner (TABC) approved Orange County Judge John Gothia’s request for bars to re-open in Orange County, Thursday. This allows local bars to open at 50-percent capacity as long as they are able to comply with the standard health protocols issued by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). The approval went into effect October 15, 2020.

Bars must meet all of the TABC guidelines through Governor Abbott’s order and are encouraged to contact TABC on how best to implement the changes needed to operate safely.