Man arrested for Possession of Child Pornography
PRESS RELEASE — Newton County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Texas Attorney General’s Office in executing a search warrant at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday October 14.
The search warrant was at a residence on County Road 2041 in the Liberty Community.
The search warrant was executed without incident and one male was taken into custody on six counts of Possession of Child Pornography.
Gerald Xavier Rhodes, 24, was placed in the Newton County jail. He was arraigned by JP 3, Michael Greer.
Bond was set at $30,000 on each charge.
