Get out and Vote
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Orange (TX) Alumnae Chapter met on Tuesday, the first day of early voting, at the Orange Public Library, to vote. President Linda Lee, Anitrea Goodwin, Margaret Adams, Kym Celestine-Franklin, Debra Jefferson, Lykendria Walker, and Mary Ekene wore shirts reminding people to exercise their right to vote. Early voting continues thru Friday, Oct. 30.
You Might Like
In Texas, polling place closures, absentee ballot rules make it harder to vote
By Jamie Smith Hopkins This article was originally published by the Center for Public Integrity, a nonprofit newsroom based in Washington,... read more