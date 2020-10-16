Entergy Texas Completes Hurricane Delta Restoration

BEAUMONT, Texas – Entergy Texas, Inc. has restored all of the almost 109,000 customers affected by Hurricane Delta, which made landfall as a Category 2 storm on Oct. 9. Nearly 2,200 employees, contractors and mutual-assistance partners worked long hours restoring service to most customers over five full days, with the remaining restored on Oct. 15.

Hurricane Delta produced dangerous winds, which caused extensive damage to Entergy’s distribution system. In fact, some areas in Southeast Texas experienced higher winds in Hurricane Delta than during Hurricane Laura. In total, Hurricane Delta damaged 323 poles and took down approximately 127,500 feet of wire.

“We know how difficult it is for our region to be hit by a second powerful storm, only six weeks after Hurricane Laura made landfall,” said Sallie Rainer, president and CEO of Entergy Texas. “We’re proud to serve such a resilient community, and we’ll continue to be there for our communities through the rebuilding process.”

If customers are still without power, they should check for damage to the electrical equipment attached to their home or business. If their electric meter or the wiring is damaged, they should contact an electrician to make repairs. If their electric equipment appears undamaged, they should call 1-800-9OUTAGE, 1-800-968-8243.

Entergy Texas, Inc. provides electricity to approximately 461,000 customers in 27 counties. Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 8,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of approximately $11 billion and more than 13,600 employees.