Riley tabbed BCHS Employee of the Month

The Bridge City High School Employee of the Month is Cathy Riley.

Mrs. Riley has been with the district for 27 years. She teaches English 4, English 3 & 4 AP, and an 8th grade Pre-Drill class to some of our middle school dancers.

Even though she is a wonderful English teacher, you probably know her best by her role as the Strutter Director. She has been leading the Razzle Dazzle Dolls of Halftime since 1997, and she has made quite the positive impact on so many of our students throughout those years.

Mrs. Riley is married with 2 children, and she has 6 grandchildren ranging in age from 4 to 19 years old. She enjoys spending time with her family (especially her grands), and she has a long love history with fine arts. From dance to theater, or even just catching a movie, these are a few of her favorite things. Another hobby to add to her list is traveling.

Her first international trip was taken as a Kilgore College Rangerette and it sparked a fire inside of her for going new places, and exploring different cultures.

She likes to share that love with “her girls” (as she calls her Strutters) by taking them to places like Ireland, Hawaii, and New York City for various performances and opportunities. She says she wants them to see there is a whole world of opportunity out there and there is always something to learn when you’re traveling

Mrs. Riley is truly an asset to BCHS and one of the district’s most beloved staff members.