October 15, 2020

  • 73°
Photo courtesy OFSH

OFHS gets grant from ExxonMobil Pipeline Co.

By Van Wade

Published 8:52 am Thursday, October 15, 2020

ExxonMobil Pipeline Company recently donated $2,500 to Orangefield High School.

The money will be used to support the educational capabilities of OHS. OFISD is sincerely appreciative of the generous donation from local industry.

Pictured below are Timothy Tremont, OHS Assistant Principal, and Sunshine Copeland, OISD District Librarian/Grant Writer.

 

 

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar